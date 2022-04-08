'Stargazing' boys removed from middle of M1 at Sheffield

The youths were found near junction 34 of the M1 at Sheffield

Two boys brought the M1 to a standstill when police found them lying in the central reservation "stargazing".

Officers were called to reports of pedestrians near junction 34 for Meadowhall, Sheffield, at 03:30 BST.

South Yorkshire Police tweeted: "When we arrived, having stopped all traffic, we found two young males laid on the central reservation 'stargazing'."

The Highway Code says pedestrians must not be on motorways except in an emergency.

Police said the two boys, who were about 13 or 14 years old, were removed from the carriageway and issued with fixed penalty notices.

