Sheffield stabbing: Victim named as Richard Dentith.
A man who was stabbed to death in Sheffield has been named as Richard Dentith.
The 31-year-old, who was found in Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave early on Thursday morning, died from a single knife wound, post-mortem tests showed.
Three men, aged 33, 49 and 58, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Ch Insp Phil Etheridge said officers were working "tirelessly to get answers for his family".
He said he was keen to speak to anyone who or "saw anything even slightly suspicious on Wednesday evening".
