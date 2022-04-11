Beau Greaves is youngest ever darts world champion
- Published
An 18-year-old darts player who predicted she would be a world champion has become the sport's youngest-ever winner of the title.
Beau Greaves, from Doncaster, romped to victory in Sunday's WDF World Championship final with a 4-0 win.
Greaves, a darts prodigy who played her first match aged 10, said five years ago: "I think I could be world darts champion one day".
On her latest win, she said: "I saved the best for last, I just played well."
"I've never been as happy as I am in my life, to come off the stage and say to people I am a world champion," she told the WDF after she beat rival Kirsty Hutchinson.
"That can never be took away from me now. That is mine forever."
The previous youngest world champion was three years older than Greaves, who has set the record for both male and female competitors.
Greaves ended the tournament at Surrey's Lakeside Country Club having dropped just one final leg and with a final average of more than 92.
The final was her 20th match win in a row.
Greaves was already playing darts in local pubs by the age of 10, going straight in for her match and then straight home again.
Aged 13, she told the BBC: "I think anybody's beatable.
"Any girl can play darts, it's not like girls can't play darts."
