Olympic champion Christopher Dean joins iceSheffield coaching team
- Published
Olympic champion figure skater and Dancing on Ice judge Christopher Dean has taken up a coaching role at a South Yorkshire ice arena.
Dean, who won gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics with Jayne Torvill, has joined the coaching team at iceSheffield.
He told the BBC he hoped to help young ice dancers become world champions.
British ice skating champion Billy Wilson French, who will be trained by Dean in Sheffield, said it was "a real accolade" to bring him to the city.
Dean, who has recently moved back to the UK from America, said he had taken on the role to be involved with the next generation of British skating.
He said: "iceSheffield is a great centre with a lot of young talent here.
"I'm really interested in getting children on the ice from a young age, as that's when you can have most impact.
"I've worked with champions from all around the world but it would be fantastic to get somebody from the local area, from Sheffield, and encourage them all the way to the top."
Shaun Lough, general manager at iceSheffield, which is run by Sheffield City Trust, said:" We are over the moon to have Christopher Dean join the team; he is a welcome addition to our already incredibly talented and dedicated team of coaches.
"It's a very exciting time for us right now with a lot of amazing ice skaters shining a spotlight on the rink here. Having Chris on the team will enable us to help even more gifted skaters work towards their dreams."
