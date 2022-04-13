Richard Dentith murder investigation: Boy, 16, arrested over Sheffield stabbing
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Sheffield.
Richard Dentith, or Ricky, 31, died of a single stab wound in Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, early on 7 April.
Police said the boy, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, was the fifth person held in connection with the stabbing.
A 22-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, remained in custody, officers added.
A 49-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on 7 April has been released on bail.
Two other men, aged 33 and 58, who were arrested on 8 April have been released without charge.
Det Ch Insp Phil Etheridge said: "We are continuing to delve deeper into the circumstances that led to Richard's death.
"My team of detectives are continuing to piece together information and continue to ask that anyone with any dash-cam, CCTV, or footage that can assist with enquiries comes forward and speaks to us."
Mr Dentith's parents previously paid tribute to their son describing him as a "caring and loving father, a skilled sportsman and a talented chef".
