Richard Dentith death: Murder accused boy, 16, in court
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death.
Richard Dentith, 31, also known as Ricky, died from a single stab wound in Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, Sheffield, on 7 April.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared by video link at Sheffield Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear in court for a hearing on 8 July.
Two men, aged 22 and 49, arrested in connection with Mr Dentith's death have been released on police bail.
