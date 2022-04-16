Man arrested over Sheffield car wash shooting
- Published
Detectives investigating the killing of a man who was shot dead at a Sheffield car wash have made an arrest.
Lamar Leroy Griffiths, 21, was shot at the Diamond Hand Car Wash in Burngreave on 29 March.
South Yorkshire Police said a 23-year-old man had been arrested on Friday in Barnsley on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The suspect was held after being spotted in a car linked to the incident, the force added.
No other arrests have been made in the investigation so far.
Det Ch Insp Mick Hakin said: "We have been piecing together everything we have uncovered so far.
"But we are still keen for anyone who may know something, no matter how small, to get in contact with us."
Police previously said Mr Griffiths had been sitting in a blue BMW parked within the car wash when several shots were fired at the car.
The offenders fled the scene in a white Ford Fiesta, which was later found torched in Darnall.
