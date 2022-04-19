Barnsley rape: Man in court charged over attack on woman
A man has appeared in court charged with raping a woman in Barnsley.
The victim was dragged off a path while she was walking through parkland near Pontefract Road at about 10:20 BST on Thursday morning, South Yorkshire Police said.
She was then attacked near the Beevor Street Industrial Estate.
Brandon Woolven, 22, from Brighton, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault.
He was also charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 17 May.
