Doncaster fire: Investigation due into recycling blaze

Three fire crews remain at the scene on Saturday morning

An investigation is due to begin into a fire at a recycling plant in Doncaster which has burned overnight.

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) were called to Balby Carr Bank on Friday night, and were due to remain there for most of Saturday.

At its height, 50 firefighters were at the scene, and people were being advised to avoid the area.

A SYFR spokesperson said an investigation would start "once the fire is fully out".

He added: "The amount of smoke in the area has reduced significantly and local roads have reopened, but we're still asking local people to avoid the area and to keep their windows and doors shut."

Ten crews were at the scene when the fire began at about 19:00 BST, and three remained there on Saturday morning.

People living nearby are being urged to keep windows and doors closed
The investigation is due to start once the fire is fully out

