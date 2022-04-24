Doncaster fire: Fire at scrap metal plant 'accidental'
A fire at a scrap metal plant in South Yorkshire was started accidentally, the fire service has said.
Firefighters were called to Morris Metals in Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster, on Friday when the blaze broke out at about 19:00 BST.
Fire crews remained at the scene for most of Saturday, and people living nearby were advised to avoid the area.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said investigators had recorded the cause of the fire as accidental.
A spokesperson said: "Thank you for everyone's patience as we dealt with the fire."
