Sheffield meat thief threatened shop staff with syringe
A robber who brandished a hypodermic needle at Sheffield shop staff as he stole meat is being hunted by police.
The man took a "substantial amount" of meat from Marks & Spencer on Ecclesall Road just after 10:00 BST on 5 April, South Yorkshire Police said.
When challenged by a security guard, the thief "made threats with a syringe then left the shop," officers said.
Police asked anyone who recognised the man pictured above to get in touch as he may have information.
