Sheffield protest: Police pepper spray use criticised
- Published
Police have been accused of heavy-handedness at a pro-Kurdish protest after the apparent use of pepper spray.
Scuffles broke out at the end of the demonstration outside Sheffield Town Hall on Sunday afternoon, with police arresting a man on suspicion of an offence under the Terrorism Act.
Sheffield TUC said it has made a formal complaint about officers' actions.
South Yorkshire Police said footage of the protest and events leading up to the arrest were being reviewed.
The 44-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of displaying articles suggesting membership or support for a proscribed organisation.
A property in the city was also searched.
'Went berserk'
Sheffield TUC has contacted the region's Police and Crime Commissioner, with an eyewitness reporting the atmosphere changing at the end of the protest when a number of flags were seized.
John Grayson, from South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group, which was supporting the protest, said: "People all around me were trying to seize their flags back from the police and it was at that point the police went berserk.
"They started to throw people to the floor, started hitting people with batons and started pepper-spraying people and saying 'get back'."
South Yorkshire Police said the arrested man has been released under investigation and its enquiries were continuing in conjunction with Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
Supt Benn Kemp said: "The right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, and we strive to uphold and facilitate this right while ensuring those involved, and those who are going about their daily lives nearby, are safe.
"Footage of the incident and the events leading up to the arrest are currently being reviewed at chief officer level."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.