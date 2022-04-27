Traffic Cops star 'TV Tim' retires from South Yorkshire Police
- Published
A police officer who became famous for his role in fly-on-the-wall TV documentaries is retiring after almost 30 years on the force.
PC Tim Scothern was dubbed "TV Tim" by his South Yorkshire Police colleagues for his part in the BBC's Traffic Cops and Channel 5's Police Interceptors.
The shows featured officers patrolling some of the UK's busiest roads.
PC Scothern was praised as an "icon" and "phenomenon", whose retirement was a sad loss to the team, the force said.
He was well-known for his on-screen appearances between 2002 and 2012, but also for catching some of South Yorkshire's most wanted criminals, a force spokesperson said.
He told the BBC his on-screen fame started after a production company saw him interviewed by newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald.
"They had a lightbulb moment and decided to make a series. Within two months, the cameras were in South Yorkshire and the programme was being made.
"We had a cameraman in the back seat who followed us and was always on our shoulder," he said.
But PC Scothern, who joined South Yorkshire Police in 1992, said becoming a high-profile TV figure led to some surprising challenges.
"There were criminals who felt there was an element of acclaim in being arrested by me and others who were out there trying to 'catch Scothern' to out-run him, kind of thing.
"It was a bit embarrassing at times," he said.
Colleagues were quick to pay tribute to the officer, who they said had continued to fill every working hour.
Roads Policing Inspector Craig Clifton said PC Scothern "fought to stay on the streets" and was often recognised while on duty.
"Only a couple of weeks ago, Tim and I were sat with a stolen car when some of his fans came out for his autograph," he said.
PC Scothern's colleague PC Angela Selous said she was losing her "best work friend" and someone she could be "totally honest with about everything".
She also revealed PC Scothern had a softer side: "He quite likes listening to girly chat, so he used to cop for the lot from me."
Another colleague, Det Supt Gareth Bryant, who was PC Scothern's supervisor, said coming face-to-face with "TV Tim" for the first time was quite a surreal experience.
"Like many others, I grew up watching him on Traffic Cops in the noughties. It is without a doubt watching police officers like Tim that inspired me to become one myself," he said.
After officially leaving the force on 5 May, the PC Scothern's plans included working within the motor sport industry, South Yorkshire Police said.
