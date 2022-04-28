Yorkshire Wildlife Park tiger Vlad put to sleep after back problems
An endangered male tiger has had to be put to sleep after a "chronic back problem suddenly worsened," zookeepers say.
Vlad was one of three Amur Tigers who arrived at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Doncaster, 10 years ago.
The park tweeted: "With heavy hearts we have said goodbye to our beloved Amur Tiger, Vladimir."
It said the "sad decision" was made by vets on Tuesday and that he would be "dearly missed".
Vlad lived alongside two other female tigers, Sayan and Tschuna, in the Land of the Tigers section of the wildlife park.
Around three years ago staff had noticed a curve in his spine which was causing him discomfort and an "odd gait" when he walked.
He had weekly observations by vets and once a year had an X-ray to check his condition had not progressed.
During his time at the park he fathered three cubs, called Harley, Hector and Hope.
The cubs have now moved to different parks around the world as part of a breeding programme to try to protect the species.
The species, from a region of Siberia, are the largest of the tigers and there are only an estimated 400 to 500 living in the wild, in the birch forests of Eastern Russia.
