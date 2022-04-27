Local elections 2022: How do Barnsley and Sheffield councils spend your money?
Local elections will be held in South Yorkshire on Thursday 5 May.
A third of the seats on 84-seat Sheffield council and 63-seat Barnsley council are up for election as well as voting for a South Yorkshire mayor.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking fees.
Ahead of the poll, the BBC has examined how £100 of your money is spent by these councils:
Sheffield City Council
No party has a majority, with the authority being run by a partnership of Labour and the Green Party.
Labour is the biggest party with 40 councillors, followed by the Liberal Democrats with 29 seats. The Greens hold 13 seats and the Conservatives and independents have one councillor each.
One seat will be contested in each of the city's 28 wards.
As well as the council elections voting will also be held on the same day for a mayor for the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.
Barnsley Council
Labour currently has a majority of 49, with the Liberal Democrats on seven.
The Conservatives have three councillors and independents hold four seats.
There will be a single seat up for contention in each of the borough's 21 wards.
As well as the council elections voting will also be held on the same day for a mayor for the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.
Across England, more than 4,000 councillors in 146 councils are up for election.
People can vote between 07:00-22:00 BST on 5 May, with postal voting and proxy votes also available.
