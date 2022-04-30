Ukrainian woman reunited with mum after Sheffield protest
A woman who staged a protest to try and speed up her Ukrainian mother's visa application said she was relieved to finally be reunited with her.
Galina Ryzhenko said despite fleeing Kyiv in February it had taken seven weeks for her mum Tanya to join her in South Yorkshire.
Ms Ryzhenko held a lone protest outside a Home Office building in Sheffield.
The Home Office said it had "launched one of the fastest and biggest visa schemes in UK history".
The software manager has lived and worked in South Yorkshire for five years and applied for her mother to join her soon after the war broke out.
After 38 days without news, Ms Ryzhenko mounted a protest with a placard outside the government office.
She said she was approached by Home Office staff.
"They were pretty sympathetic," she said.
"Another employee came to me and asked me for a location number and they were able to locate it and unblock it."
Her 70-year-old mother who lived in Kyiv has now arrived and is adjusting to life in the UK.
"I really like it here. I like the people, people are very kind here and life is well organised," she said.
"The first day of the war I still went to my office and 30 minutes after I left a Russian rocket landed.
"It hit the square where my office was and we understood that it would be stupid to die under the Russian rockets."
In a statement the Home Office said it had "streamlined the visa system, including simplifying the forms and boosting staff numbers".
It added: "In response to Putin's barbaric invasion we launched one of the fastest and biggest visa schemes in UK history.
"Over 86,000 visas have been issued so Ukrainians can live and work in the UK."