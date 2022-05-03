Sheffield vicar Hilary Alflatt who beat woman given absolute discharge
A vicar who beat a woman with a cane during a decade of abuse has been given an absolute discharge after a court heard he had only months to live.
Hilary Alflatt, 87, assaulted the woman multiple times between 1983 and 1992 while serving in Sheffield.
She was forced to lie naked while he carried out the beatings and lived in "permanent fear", the court was told.
A judge said due to Alflatt's advanced dementia she had no other choice but to impose the absolute discharge.
Retired vicar Alflatt was found by a jury earlier this year to have committed a series of assaults on the woman but did not face a full criminal trial because he was deemed unfit by doctors.
Hull Crown Court heard he was now in a care home in North Yorkshire and in the final months of his life.
Judge Sophie McKone said had Alflatt, previously known as Malcolm, been found guilty of the criminal offences, he would be facing a prison term "marked in years".
'Vow of obedience'
She added: "However, the defendant is now 87 years of age.
"He lives in a care home. He is bed-bound and has advanced dementia which is irreversible and progressive.
"He is in the final months of his life. He is physically very frail."
The court heard the abuse began in the 1980s when the "vulnerable woman" turned to Alflatt for "religious guidance and support" following the breakdown of her marriage.
He made her take vows of obedience, poverty and chastity and would order her to lie naked on a bed while he beat her with a bamboo cane, leaving her with painful welts.
As well as the beatings, the court heard she was forced to kiss his feet and call him master whenever he walked into a room.
'Let down by Church'
The judge said in the 1990s, when she finally realised what was happening was wrong, she reported Alflatt to senior members of the Church but was "let down by them" in that they took "no proper action".
Earlier this year, the Bishop of Sheffield apologised to the victim, who cannot be identified.
The Rt Revd Dr Pete Wilcox said: "There are no excuses whatsoever for what took place and it is a cause of great regret to us that the matter has only now come to court.
"Clerical abuse is a grievous breach of trust, which almost always, as in this case, causes life-long harm.
"I wish to apologise unreservedly to the survivor of this abuse for what she suffered and to pay tribute to her bravery in coming forward to seek justice."
