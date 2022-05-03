Doncaster death: Murder arrests after attack outside bar
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died following an assault outside a bar.
Jamie Adam Kelly, 30, from Leeds, died in hospital on Monday from serious injuries after the attack in Doncaster on Sunday night, police said.
South Yorkshire Police said there was a fight after a man was ejected from the Vintage Rock Bar in Silver Street at about 21:40 BST.
Three men, aged 26, 33 and 40, remain in custody as inquiries continue.
The men, from Doncaster, Nottingham and Worksop, were initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.
The force appealed for anyone with information to come forward, especially those who may have been either inside or outside the bar at the time of the incident.