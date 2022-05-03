Rotherham woman jailed for having sex with schoolboy
- Published
A woman who twice had sex with a schoolboy has been jailed.
Laura Stephenson, 28, from Rotherham, exchanged "flirty" messages with the 15-year-old before they had sex at her home while her boyfriend was away.
Sheffield Crown Court was told the boy suffered mental health issues as a result of what happened in 2018.
Stephenson, who admitted two counts of sexual activity with a child, was jailed for 21 months and put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.
When interviewed, Stephenson admitted the pair had sex, but she argued it was consensual and although she felt guilty, attempted to blame her victim, South Yorkshire Police said.
Investigating officer Natalie Duffy said: "Stephenson claimed she knew her actions were wrong due to the boy's age, but this wasn't enough to stop her.
"Instead she presented a number of excuses for her perverse actions."
She added: "I would like to praise the victim for the tremendous courage he has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings."
Stephenson, of Windmill Road, Rotherham, was also handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and ordered to pay victim costs of £140.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.