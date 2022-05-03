Nabeel Khan: Former Barnsley PCpleads guilty to drug charges
A former police officer has pleaded guilty to supplying drugs.
PC Nabeel Khan was arrested in February 2021 after a joint investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and South Yorkshire Police.
At Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Khan, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying cannabis between March 2020 and February 2021.
Khan, of Struan Road, Sheffield, will be sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court on 27 May.
A charge of having criminal property and one of possession of cannabis were both withdrawn.
Khan, who was based in Barnsley, was released on bail ahead of his next appearance.
