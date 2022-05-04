Goldthorpe: Firefighters tackle barn blaze at farm
- Published
About 30 firefighters have spent the night tackling a barn fire at a farm in South Yorkshire.
Six fire engines were called to the blaze off Barnsley Road in Goldthorpe at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the barn full of hay was "well alight" when firefighters arrived.
There were no reports of any injuries and an investigation into the cause would begin once the fire has been extinguished, the fire service added.
Two fire engines remained at the scene on Wednesday morning.
