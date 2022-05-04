Rotherham United: Open-top bus parade celebrates promotion
Thousands of Rotherham United fans have gathered to celebrate their team's promotion to the Championship.
The Millers sealed promotion on Saturday after beating Gillingham 2-0.
The South Yorkshire club have put on a civic reception along with an open-top bus parade to thank fans for their support throughout the season.
Promotion to the Championship comes at the first time of asking for Rotherham, after relegation in the 2020-2021 season.
The bus left the club's New York Stadium and travelled to the town hall, where players and staff gave speeches to awaiting fans.
Promotion caps a fine season for the side, who claimed silverware in April when they won the Papa Johns Trophy at Wembley against League Two side Sutton.
This is manager Paul Warne's third promotion in his five and a half years in charge of the club and, prior to Saturday's game, he acknowledged going up this season would top the previous two.
