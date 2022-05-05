Doncaster attack: Woman spat at in face at town centre bookmakers
A member of staff at a betting shop has been left "shaken up" after a man spat in her face, police have said.
The victim was working at a William Hill branch on Market Place in Doncaster when the man entered the shop at about 12:00 BST on 30 April.
He is then said to have followed the woman outside before spitting in her face and swearing at her.
South Yorkshire Police appealed for witnesses and issued a picture of a man they want to speak to about the attack.
A force spokesman added: "This is said to be an unprovoked attack and the woman was shaken up afterwards."
