Doncaster police raids: Man arrested after £100,000 of cannabis seized
About 100 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £100,000 have been seized by police as part of a crackdown on crime in Doncaster.
The plants were found during a raid on a property on Parkland Crescent on Tuesday. A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cannabis production.
A large amount of bagged cannabis and a quantity of cash was also found, South Yorkshire Police said.
The raid was part of a wider day-long operation involving about 120 officers.
The force said the operation to tackle speeding, anti-social behaviour and drug use was focused on the north and west of the Doncaster district.
Ch Supt Ian Proffitt said the raids had helped to "disrupt criminal activity and prevent other crime" by keeping drugs off the streets.
He said: "Drugs drive some anti-social behaviour and drugs misuse and the sale of drugs drives other criminality such as violence and exploitation of vulnerable and young people."
