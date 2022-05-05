Barnsley: Police probe after grave disturbed in cemetery
A cemetery has been put under police guard after a grave was disturbed in Barnsley.
A forensic tent has been in place over several graves at Carlton Cemetery since Monday, with another tent nearby.
A concerned passer-by called South Yorkshire Police at about 14:55 BST to report the possible disturbance, the force said.
The family connected to the grave was being supported by officers, South Yorkshire Police added.
The disturbance was not part of any pre-planned activity, police said, with local residents telling the BBC they believed the grave had been partially dug.
Barnsley Council was working with specialists and officers to work out what had happened, the force said.
The cemetery is still accessible for people wishing to visit graves.
