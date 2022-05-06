South Yorkshire mayor result: Labour's Oliver Coppard wins
Labour's Oliver Coppard has been elected as mayor of South Yorkshire.
Mr Coppard, 40, succeeds Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis in the role and continues Labour's hold on the position, which was created in 2018.
A total of 26.37% of the electorate - 264,720 - turned out to vote, up from 25.82% four years ago.
Mr Coppard said his priority was "getting on and delivering" promises made in his election manifesto, with a priority on improving bus services.
"The status quo is just not good enough, " he said.
"We need to make sure that we're getting on fixing our public transport network more broadly. In order to do that we do need more investment and more money from the government in London and I will be making that case from day one in the job."
"People need a public transport system they can rely on."
He also pledged to work on a green energy strategy, including insulating houses across the county.
The new mayor for Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield will have powers over economic schemes, transport services and infrastructure projects.
Mr Coppard received 43% of the first preference vote, but failed to reach the 50% threshold required to win following initial counting.
After the count of the second-choice votes, with Mr Coppard and Conservative candidate Clive Watkinson going head-to-head, the Labour candidate was victorious.
The final result was 143,476 first and second preference votes for Mr Coppard, with Mr Watkinson receiving 57,347 first and second preference votes.
Mayor results scoreboard
Counting complete
Final round results
Labour, Oliver Coppard
- final total votes 143,476
- share 71.4%
Conservative, Clive Watkinson
- final total votes 57,347
- share 28.6%
First round results
Labour, Oliver Coppard
- 1st preference total votes 112,517
- 1st preference share 43.1%
- 2nd preference total votes 30,959
- 2nd preference share 68.5%
Conservative, Clive Watkinson
- 1st preference total votes 43,129
- 1st preference share 16.5%
- 2nd preference total votes 14,218
- 2nd preference share 31.5%
The Yorkshire Party, Simon Biltcliffe
- 1st preference total votes 34,857
- 1st preference share 13.4%
Green, Bex Whyman
- 1st preference total votes 32,322
- 1st preference share 12.4%
Liberal Democrat, Joe Otten
- 1st preference total votes 28,093
- 1st preference share 10.8%
Social Democratic Party, David Bettney
- 1st preference total votes 10,177
- 1st preference share 3.9%
Second preference votes are only used to elect the mayor if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. The top two candidates then receive the second preference votes from their eliminated opponents.
