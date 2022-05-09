M1 near Barnsley closed both ways due to suspicious package
- Published
Drivers are facing major delays on the M1 in South Yorkshire after the discovery of a suspicious package on a footbridge over the motorway.
National Highways says both carriageways remain closed between J36 (Tankersley) and J37 (Barnsley) because of a "police-led incident".
There are delays of up to 90 minutes in the area, it adds.
Specialist officers are on the scene at Gilroyd Lane, Barnsley, to establish what the package is, police say.
It was found just after 13:00 BST, according to the South Yorkshire force.
The M1 is currently closed in both directions as a precaution and is expected to remain closed for some time, police say.
Drivers are being asked to avoid this section of the motorway and police say further updates will be made as soon as possible.
Northbound traffic is being taken off the motorway at J36 to follow a diversion via the A61, A616, A629 and A628, rejoining the M1 at J37, National Highways says.
Northbound traffic should follow the solid square diversion signs, it says.
Southbound traffic is leaving the M1 at J37 and taking the A628, A629 and A616, rejoining at J35a.
Drivers are being asked to follow triangle diversion signs.
Trapped traffic on the northbound carriageway is in the process of being released and there is no traffic within the closure on the southbound carriageway, National Highways says.
Football fans travelling to the League One play-off second leg between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland at Hillsborough are being warned by police to expect "significant delays".
URGENT traffic update for League 1 playoff 2nd leg. M1 North and South closed between J37-J36 until 1800hr at the alABSOLUTE EARLIEST due to serious incident. Sunderland and SWFC fans travelling to game please be aware of this significant delay @SunderlandAFC @swfc #PLAYOFFS2022— SWFC_Police (@SWFC_Police) May 9, 2022
