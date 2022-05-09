Doncaster: Boy, 15, arrested in connection with stab deaths
- Published
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two men fatally stabbed in Doncaster.
Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, died after an incident involving a group of young men in the town centre at about 02:30 GMT on 29 January.
South Yorkshire Police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Amrit Jhagra, 19, has already appeared in court charged with murder.
Police said the boy had been later released under investigation.
Mr Theobald died on Silver Street, while Mr Kozlovskis died in hospital, police said.
A post-mortem examination found both men died from stab wounds.
Mr Jhagra, 19, of Cedar Road, Doncaster, is due to go on trial charged with murder in July.
Police said five more arrests had been made in connection with the incident; in February, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later bailed, while two men, both 41, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on 29 January on suspicion of murder and later released on bail, police said, while an 18-year-old man was arrested for a serious public order offence relating to the incident and had been released without charge.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.