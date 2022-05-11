Ale brewed in memory of Stan Shaw 'little mester' of Sheffield
A brand new beer is being launched in memory of a Sheffield cutlery legend who died last year.
Stan Shaw, last of the "little mesters", will have an ale produced in his name by the Little Mesters Brewing company in Meadowhead.
The world-renowned knife-maker crafted blades for clients including the Queen, Elvis Presley and US presidents.
Little Mesters Brewing said all proceeds from sales of Stan IPA will go to the Stan Shaw Memorial Trail Appeal.
The ale will be launched at the Millowners Arms, which is a small pub within Kelham Island Museum where Stan Shaw's knife collection is held.
Mr Shaw stopped working in 2019 due to ill-health but he continued to show off his skills to the public in his workshop at Kelham Island Museum.
Mr Shaw was one of Sheffield's last "little mesters", self-employed craftsmen who worked out of the city's famed cutlery works.
An appeal to raise funds for a permanent memorial recognising the work of Stan Shaw and the other Little Mesters was launched in February.
Mr Shaw became an apprentice at 14 and went on to spend almost 80 years forging, grinding and finishing blades.
In 2017 he was awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen's New Year's Honours list for his services to manufacturing in the city.
