Paul Grayson: Sheffield nurse who filmed up patients' gowns jailed
- Published
A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious hospital patients has been jailed for 12 years.
Paul Grayson videoed four women as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
The 51-year-old also recorded four female nurses and a support worker using the toilet at the hospital.
Jailing Grayson, who admitted 23 offences, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said he had "brought shame on an honourable profession".
Grayson was also told he would be subject to an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.
Passing sentence at Sheffield Crown Court, Judge Richardson said he had "betrayed every ounce of trust reposed in you".
"You have already been stripped of your status as a nurse by your professional body. So you should be," he added.
"You have brought shame on an honourable professional by your egregious criminal conduct."
The nurse, who had more than 25 years' experience, also filmed two other young women not connected to the hospital with hidden cameras.
His crimes came to light after one victim launched an investigation into Grayson and uncovered computer files documenting the offences.
She previously told the court she had been "torn into pieces" as a result of his "sick and disgusting perversions".
Grayson was arrested in December 2020 and was immediately suspended from work, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals previously said in a statement.
One of the filmed patients has never been identified while other women in the toilet footage remain unknown.
Grayson, of Woodstock Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to charges including:
- 14 charges of voyeurism
- three charges of sexual assaults
- one charge of upskirting
- one charge of taking indecent images of a child
- one charge of installing recording equipment for the purposes of sexual gratification
- three charges of possessing indecent images of children
Prof Chris Morley, chief nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said what Grayson did was "truly despicable" and "unforgivable".
"Whilst this was an incredibly rare occurrence, we never want it to happen to anyone else and as a result we are examining all of the information now available to determine if there are any further measures, we can take to limit the opportunity for someone to do this in the future," he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.