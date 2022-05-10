Mexborough fire: Dozens of firefighters tackle 'toxic' blaze
More than 40 firefighters are tackling a "large industrial fire" in South Yorkshire.
Crews were called to White Lea Road, in Mexborough, after the blaze broke out at about midday on Tuesday.
People living nearby have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to the "toxic smoke" from the fire.
South Yorkshire Police said White Lea Road is closed between Wath Road and Rowms Lane. Marriott Road in Swinton is also closed
Our officers are currently assisting @SYFR with traffic management while they tackle a fire at a premises on White Lea Road, Swinton.— South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) May 10, 2022
Please avoid if possible. And it is advised local residents keep doors and windows closed until the fire is out due to toxic smoke in the air. pic.twitter.com/IW4paYS6dW
