Mexborough fire: Investigation starts into cause of blaze
- Published
An investigation has begun into the cause of a fire at a recycling centre in South Yorkshire.
More than 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at a premises in White Lea Road, in Mexborough, on Tuesday.
At the height of the fire people living nearby were advised to keep their windows and doors shut to avoid "toxic smoke" from the site.
South Yorkshire Fire and Service has thanked people for their patience during the "protracted incident".
