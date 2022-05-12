Manor Fields Park: Murder investigation launched after body found
A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in a Sheffield park.
The body was discovered in Manor Fields Park, City Road, by a member of the public at about 05:05 BST on Thursday.
A large police cordon has been put in place around the park and people are being asked to avoid the area.
South Yorkshire Police said officers are still working to identify the man and have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.
The force said it is keen to hear from people who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the area on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
