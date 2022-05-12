Tobias Weller: Sheffield fundraiser's 'amazing' time at palace party
A young South Yorkshire fundraiser has said he "felt like royalty" after attending the first garden party at Buckingham Palace since 2019.
Tobias Weller, 11, from Sheffield, has raised more than £157,000 for Paces School, where he is a student, and the city's Children's Hospital Charity.
In 2020, Tobias, who has cerebral palsy and autism, won the first Captain Sir Tom Moore Young Unsung Hero Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.
He said his palace visit was "amazing".
Tobias was nicknamed "Captain" after he was inspired by Capt Sir Tom to raise money during the pandemic lockdowns.
His exploits saw him become the youngest person on record to feature in the Honours list when it was announced he would receive the British Empire Medal.
Tobias said he "still can't believe it's true" that he was able to visit Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.
"I met all the royals who were there and spoke to every one of them - Charles, Camilla and Anne," he said.
"I chatted to them, but Anne was my favourite. We chatted about her winning Sports Personality of the Year in 1971."
Tobias said he had afternoon tea in the palace's gardens and that the passion fruit tartlet was his favourite.
He said: "Lots of people recognised me and congratulated me on my fundraising. It made me feel magnificent. I totally felt like royalty, it was such a magical afternoon."
Tobias said he was now making final preparations for his latest fundraising event, Tobias in the Park, a campaign to make playgrounds more accessible to children with disabilities.
He said he would launch the event and complete his kilometre on Saturday 21 May using his walker in Sheffield's Endcliffe Park.
He stressed he would be "chuffed to bits" if other people could take part too between 21-28 May.
