Carlton Cemetery: Woman's remains reburied after grave disturbance
The remains of a woman dug up after her grave was disturbed have been reburied, police have said.
Forensic tents were seen at Carlton Cemetery in Barnsley on Monday 2 May following reports a grave had been tampered with.
The woman's remains were exhumed as part of an investigation which has now concluded, South Yorkshire Police said.
A private reburial ceremony was held on Friday morning at the cemetery with flowers also laid on nearby graves.
A concerned passer-by called police to report the initial disturbance, which was not part of any pre-planned work at the cemetery, South Yorkshire Police said at the time.
The wider investigation, which is still ongoing, involved specialist teams exhuming the remains of one of the two family members placed in the same burial plot.
The family of the deceased woman thanked police for their work, which they said had been "horrific" but "necessary".
Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell, of South Yorkshire People, said it had been an "extremely sad and distressing time" for the family.
Flowers were laid on the woman's grave and also on neighbouring graves affected by the work as tokens of thanks and respect, South Yorkshire Police said.
Any witnesses who saw any unexplained or unusual activity at the cemetery in the days leading up to 2 May is asked to contact the police.
