E-fit released in Sheffield indecent exposure inquiry
Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with an incident of indecent exposure.
Officers are investigating reports a man exposed himself to a woman as she walked to work in Sheffield.
It is said to have taken place near the junction of Wolseley Road and London Road at about 08:25 BST on 8 May.
The man is described as Asian, mid to late forties, big build, with dark, greasy hair and was wearing a dark t-shirt and carrying a plastic bag.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.
