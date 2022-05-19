Peaty's Steel City Downhill attracts record crowds post-lockdown
Record crowds turned out to watch the thrills and spills of an annual mountain bike event in Sheffield post-lockdown, organisers have said.
Peaty's Steel City Downhill took place in Greno Woods, on Saturday.
The event - billed as the "biggest little race in the world" - made its return after being cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
An estimated 6,000 spectators turned out to watch the race, which was first held in 2011.
"We were very happy to finally get the race running after two long years off," organisers said.
"It was busier than ever.
"The event ran very well with the sunshine, dust, and cheering spectators really making it a special day," they added.
"We're looking forward to next year already."
The race was founded by a group of local riders in 2011, including champion racer Steve Peat, who was among a number of elite riders taking part.
In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Check out these crowds, thanks to each and everyone of you that came and supported our little race.
"What a day!"
It is a not-for-profit event, organised by a team of volunteers, with proceeds going to maintaining the trails and to supporting mountain bike projects around the city.
Greno Woods is a nature reserve owned and managed by Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust.
