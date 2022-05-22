Ecclesall Road crash: Woman, 60, died after being hit by car in Sheffield
- Published
A woman has died after being hit by a car in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to Ecclesall Road at about 01:35 BST on Sunday following reports a pedestrian had been struck by a grey Volkswagen Tiguan.
South Yorkshire Police said the 60-year-old woman, who has not been named, was taken to hospital for treatment but later died from her injuries.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
