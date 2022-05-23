Edlington shooting: Man seriously injured in 'isolated' attack
- Published
A man is being treated for serious injuries after being shot in the arm.
Officers were called to Prince's Crescent, in the Edlington area of Doncaster, at about 13:00 BST on Sunday after reports of shots being fired.
A 27-year-old man suffered wounds to his right arm and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
South Yorkshire Police said it was believed to be an "isolated incident" and have appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.