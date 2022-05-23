Sheffield Eagles rugby league club back home after nine-year exile
A Yorkshire rugby league team is to play its first game in its home city following a nine-year exile.
Since the closure of the Don Valley Stadium in 2013, Sheffield Eagles have played most of their home games in Doncaster, Rotherham and Wakefield.
But on Monday, the players will mark their return with a match against Widnes Vikings at the Olympic Legacy Park Community Stadium.
The club's new ground has been built on the old Don Valley site in Sheffield.
Team captain Anthony Thackeray said it was a big moment for the Betfred Championship club and had been "a long time coming".
"It's really important for the club, the fans and everyone involved," he said.
"Hopefully, we can perform well and crown that homecoming with a win."
'Extra special'
The captain added that he hoped the move back home would also help spur on the club to greater things.
"We've found our feet now and we know we can compete and push for a play-off spot. It's up for grabs."
In a post on Twitter, the club said it would celebrate the move with live music, entertainment and the unveiling of a mascot.
With inflatables, face painting, a live singer, the mascot unveiling, merchandise stall and junior teams playing on the pitch - there will be entertainment galore ahead of an emotional evening.
Monday's televised game will be ticket-only and played in front of a reduced capacity crowd due to the stadium not yet being fully signed-off.
However, Anthony Thackeray said: "We are back at home and it makes it extra special."
Don Valley Stadium, where Olympic Heptathlon gold and silver medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill trained from a young age, was demolished in 2013 as part of cost-saving measures by Sheffield City Council.
