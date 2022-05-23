Marjorie Grayson: Sheffield hospital criticised over woman's care
A hospital has been criticised for discharging an elderly woman with a rare form of dementia to the house where she killed her husband.
Marjorie Grayson, 85, had spent time in two psychiatric hospitals after she stabbed her husband Alan to death in Handsworth, Sheffield, in 2018.
Despite suffering low mood and guilt, she was discharged in March 2020 and took her own life months later.
Coroner Abigail Combes said warnings had been ignored by the hospital.
Mrs Grayson admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility over the killing of her 85-year-old husband on Orgreave Lane.
She was detained under the Mental Health Act and admitted to St Andrew's Healthcare in Northampton.
Mrs Grayson was later moved to Grenoside Grange Hospital, a specialist ward for people including those who have complex dementia, which is run by Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust.
In a report published last week, Mrs Combes said Mrs Grayson had "continued to describe dark thoughts and concerns about guilt and how her family could continue to support her" while at Grenoside Grange.
However, the team did not feel she planned to harm herself and a plan to discharge her began in March 2020 but, due the coronavirus pandemic, her assessments took place over the telephone.
Mrs Combes said guidelines from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) had warned Mrs Grayson should not have been sent home alone to the scene of the killing, and she should not have been placed in the care of her family, who were given "little or no support".
She added: "Unfortunately… [this] is exactly the approach that was taken."
On the second anniversary of her husband's death on 3 September 2020, Mrs Grayson took her own life and her death was recorded as suicide following an inquest.
Mrs Combe said there was a risk that future deaths could occur unless action was taken by the MoJ and the NHS trust.
She has asked MoJ and the NHS trust to respond to her concerns within 56 days.
