Kate Josephs: Vote may decide Sheffield council boss's partygate fate
- Published
The fate of a council boss who attended a leaving party during lockdown could be decided by a local authority vote.
Sheffield City Council chief executive Kate Josephs has apologised for attending the Whitehall gathering in December 2020.
She has been on paid leave from her £190,000-a-year role since January.
A cross-party committee - which paused deliberations on her future while local elections took place last month - is to resume its discussions soon.
Neither Ms Josephs nor the council has confirmed if she was among those fined by Scotland Yard after its investigations into the Partygate scandal.
The Sheffield committee is due to discuss the findings of an independent investigator appointed to look into Ms Joseph's actions.
If the committee decides she should be dismissed, its recommendation will be put to a vote at a private full council meeting with all 84 councillors present.
Ms Josephs had been leaving her role as director-general of the Covid Taskforce - which was responsible for drawing up lockdown restrictions - at the time of the Cabinet Office party. She took up her Sheffield job a month later in January 2021.
Analysis
By Lucy Ashton, political reporter, BBC Radio Sheffield
It's been four months since Kate Josephs admitted on Twitter that she had attended a Whitehall party during Covid restrictions.
The council says it has to follow stringent guidelines which resulted in an independent investigator being called in.
But there has been no information about who this investigator is, what their remit is or what it's costing.
The process has dragged. It's hoped the committee will meet soon but the council is unable to give an exact date.
With the Met Office fines all handed out, and the Sue Gray report imminent, Sheffield will be impatiently waiting for a decision one way or another.
