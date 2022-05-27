Barnsley celebrates 50 years of twinning with German city
A weekend of celebrations are taking place in Barnsley to mark 50 years of the town's twinning partnership with Schwabisch Gmund in Germany.
The milestone was reached in 2021, but officials said they were "unable to celebrate the way we had hoped" due to Covid restrictions.
A delegation from the German city is due to attend to mark the occasion.
Barnsley's mayor Caroline Makinson said she was delighted "we're finally able to come together".
She said celebrations had been put on hold due the pandemic, but added: "We're delighted to announce that the time has finally arrived."
A visit to Barnsley's festival of natural art is part of a programme of events during the weekend visit.
The festival features giant willow sculptures alongside a host of natural art events.
Officials will also attend a civic dinner, where a twinning agreement, originally signed back in June 1971, will be reaffirmed.
"This poignant moment will acknowledge the special friendship that has continued to flourish and strengthen between our two communities over the last fifty years," a spokesperson said.
Barnsley and Schwabisch Gmund were officially twinned on 24th June 1971, but exchange visits between groups and civic dignitaries started well before.
Schwabisch Gmund is in East Wurttemberg, part of the German state of Baden-Wurttemberg. It is about 50km from the state capital, Stuttgart.
The town is famous for its gold and silver handicrafts.
