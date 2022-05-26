Terrorism caution after Sheffield pepper spray protest
- Published
A protester arrested at a demonstration where officers were accused of heavy-handed tactics has been been cautioned for terrorism offences.
Campaigners said police "went berserk" with pepper spray at last months' pro-Kurdish event at Sheffield Town Hall.
A 44-year-old man has since been cautioned for displaying an article suggesting membership or support of a banned group.
An internal police inquiry cleared officers of any wrongdoing.
It was launched when Sheffield TUC contacted the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner to lodge a formal complaint about the actions of officers involved.
Footage of the demonstration appeared to show some attendees washing their eyes due to the effects of pepper spray.
John Grayson, from South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group, which was supporting the protest, told the BBC at the time that the "police went berserk".
"They started to throw people to the floor, started hitting people with batons and started pepper-spraying people and saying 'get back'," he said.
Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber, who reviewed the video evidence from the protest, said: "Following this internal review, I am very satisfied our officers carried out their duties with the utmost professionalism and patience.
"Enforcement was only carried out as a final option and I have no concerns with the officers' handling of the situation they faced."
The force said 70 minutes of body-worn video footage was reviewed by several senior officers as part of its investigation.
