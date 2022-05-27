Barnsley: Former PC Nabeel Khan jailed for drug dealing
A former South Yorkshire Police officer who supplied drugs to members of the public has been jailed.
At an earlier hearing, Nabeel Khan, 25, admitted supplying cannabis over a 12-month period between March 2020 and February 2021.
For the majority of this time he was a serving police officer in Barnsley, prosecutors said.
Appearing at Grimsby Crown Court, Khan, of Struan Road, Sheffield, was jailed for two years.
Khan was arrested in February 2021 after a joint investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and the South Yorkshire force.
'Abused trusted position'
Prosecutors said he was witnessed clearly engaging in the supply of drugs.
Cannabis was found in his car and a search of police premises found a further quantity of the drug, along with bank cards and mobile phones.
Analysis of those phones provided "clear evidence" of his involvement, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Jeremy Evans, from the CPS, said: "Nabeel Khan was found to have been regularly supplying a Class B drug during the time he was a serving police officer.
"In doing so, he has completely abused his trusted position and occupation as a police officer."
A proceeds of crime investigation was due to take place at a later date, the CPS said.
