Attempted murder arrests over Edlington shooting
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in the arm.
A man, 27, suffered wounds to his right arm on Prince's Crescent in Edlington, Doncaster, at about 13:00 BST on 22 May, South Yorkshire Police said.
A force spokesman said the man remained in hospital with "serious but not life-threatening injuries".
He said a man aged 44 and a 26-year-old woman, who were held over the shooting, have since been released on bail.
Appealing for information, he added that a 19 year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had since been released under investigation.
