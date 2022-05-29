Edlington shooting: Man charged with attempted murder
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in the arm.
South Yorkshire Police said a 27-year-old man suffered wounds to his right arm on Prince's Crescent in Edlington, Doncaster on 22 May.
The force said the man remained in hospital with "serious but not life-threatening injuries".
Kian Thorpe, 21, of Baines Avenue in Edlington, has also been charged with possession of a controlled drug and possession with intent to supply.
He is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A police spokesman said a 17-year-old boy, two men, aged 19 and 44, and a 26-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on bail.
A 22-year-old man and a woman, aged 21, who were held on suspicion of assisting an offender, have also been bailed, while a 19-year-old man arrested on the same charge has been released under investigation.
