Julie Youel death: Darren Youel appears in court after stabbing
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Barnsley woman earlier this month.
Julie Youel, 53, died from stab wounds at a property on Rotherham Road, Monk Bretton, on 21 May.
Appearing before Sheffield Crown Court, Darren Youel, 54, also of Rotherham Road, was remanded into custody charged with one count of murder.
A trial date of 15 November was set by Judge Jeremy Richardson, the Recorder of Sheffield.
