Bradfield Dale: Motorcyclist dies in crash with stone wall
- Published
A motorcyclist died when he crashed into a stone wall, police have said.
The man, who was in his 30s, was riding away from the Strines Inn on Mortimer Road near Bradfield Dale, Sheffield, when the crash happened on Thursday.
South Yorkshire Police said he was thrown from his orange KTM Superduke shortly before 17:00 BST. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers asked for witnesses, including the driver of a white Audi travelling the opposite way, to get in touch.
