Castleford: Man dies after single-vehicle crash
- Published
A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of the the morning, police have said.
The 59-year-old was seriously injured following the crash at 01:40 BST on Whitwood Common Lane in Castleford.
West Yorkshire Police said the man was pronounced dead a short time later despite the efforts of emergency services.
Witnesses have been asked to get in touch with the force as part of its investigation.
